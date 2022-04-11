Sirius’s rental growth streak in Germany continues
The group says it has seen an eighth consecutive year of more than 5% in increases for the portfolio
11 April 2022 - 09:02
Sirius Real Estate, which owns business parks in Europe, says it has booked its eighth consecutive year of rental growth of more than 5% in Germany for its 2022 year, underscoring how its offer of flexible workspace for small and medium business can result in premium pricing.
Total annualised rent roll of the German portfolio grew 17.8% to €113.7m (R1.8bn) in the year to end-March, the group said in a pre-close update, boosted by acquisitions, but also growing 6.4% on a like-for-like basis...
