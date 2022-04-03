Hyprop and Attacq extend long-stop date for sale of Ikeja Mall in Nigeria
The companies say this is due to US dollar liquidity constraints in the country
03 April 2022 - 16:10
JSE-listed companies Hyprop Investments and Attacq have extended the long-stop date to implement the transaction to dispose of Ikeja Mall to June 30, due to US dollar liquidity constraints in Nigeria.
Hyprop, which owns 75% of Ikeja Mall and Attacq with 25%, first announced their intention to exit Nigeria to rid themselves of debt in 2020...
