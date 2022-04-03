Companies / Property Attacq to focus on developing Waterfall City precinct B L Premium

JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) Attacq, the owner of Mall of Africa, will focus on developing Waterfall City into a smart, safe, sustainable city to attract and retain residents and tenants.

The company is looking to reduce development exposure by bringing in partners to unlock Waterfall City, and will focus mainly on tenant-driven developments...