Attacq to focus on developing Waterfall City precinct

JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) Attacq, the owner of Mall of Africa, will focus on developing Waterfall City into a smart, safe, sustainable city to attract and retain residents and tenants.
The company is looking to reduce development exposure by bringing in partners to unlock Waterfall City, and will focus mainly on tenant-driven developments...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now