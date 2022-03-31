Signs of growth for Safari Investments as it counts costs of riots and Covid-19
Current estimates indicate that a rental increase of 0.5% will be achieved for the year to end-March, from a 2.5% fall in the prior year
31 March 2022 - 10:30
Safari Investments, which owns shopping centres in semi-urban areas, says key metrics such as tenant turnover have recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels or even exceeded them, highlighting the resilient nature its portfolio.
With a number of new leases still under negotiation, current estimates indicate a growth in rent adjustments of 0.5% will be achieved for the year to end-March, the group said in a pre-close update, a significant improvement from the 2.5% fall seen in the prior year...
