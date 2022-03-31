Companies / Property

Signs of growth for Safari Investments as it counts costs of riots and Covid-19

Current estimates indicate that a rental increase of 0.5% will be achieved for the year to end-March, from a 2.5% fall in the prior year

BL Premium
31 March 2022 - 10:30 Karl Gernetzky

Safari Investments, which owns shopping centres in semi-urban areas, says key metrics such as tenant turnover have recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels or even exceeded them, highlighting the resilient nature its portfolio.

With a number of new leases still under negotiation, current estimates indicate a growth in rent adjustments of 0.5% will be achieved for the year to end-March, the group said in a pre-close update, a significant improvement from the 2.5% fall seen in the prior year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now