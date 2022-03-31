Companies / Property Hyprop lifts exposure to Eastern Europe via Hystead portfolio The acquisition of four more retail assets is in line with the company’s diversification strategy B L Premium

Hyprop has finalised the acquisition of the four remaining properties in the Hystead portfolio, as part of the company’s diversification strategy to increase its exposure to Eastern Europe and dilute its exposure to the weaker SA economy.

In February, the company announced it had acquired Skopje City Mall in North-Macedonia, City Center one East and City Center one West in Croatia, and The Mall in Bulgaria, for R3.32bn. Pending the fulfilment of transaction conditions, the company now owns the entire Hystead portfolio...