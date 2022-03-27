Resilient sees shift towards groceries, fashion and beauty
Company, which says large-box retailers are no longer feasible, is adapting to changing buying habits
27 March 2022 - 17:49
Resilient is seeing a greater percentage of spend towards groceries in its shopping centres, amid waning interest in department stores.
The company, which says large-box retailers are no longer feasible, is adapting to changing buying habits to remain relevant and maintain its dominance in areas in which it operates. ..
