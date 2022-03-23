Car dealership owner Motus to list on A2X
The car dealership, which will retain its primary listing on the JSE, joins Aspen, Sanlam and Standard Bank on the exchange
23 March 2022 - 12:02
Motus, which runs one of SA’s largest car dealerships, has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets.
The addition of Motus to the A2X will bring the number of shares available for trade to 61, with a combined market value of about R4.2-trillion...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now