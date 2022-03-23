Companies / Property Car dealership owner Motus to list on A2X The car dealership, which will retain its primary listing on the JSE, joins Aspen, Sanlam and Standard Bank on the exchange B L Premium

Motus, which runs one of SA’s largest car dealerships, has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets.

The addition of Motus to the A2X will bring the number of shares available for trade to 61, with a combined market value of about R4.2-trillion...