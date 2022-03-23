Companies / Property Balwin reports sustained demand for its apartments, but eyes rising rates Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is fuelling global inflation and the expectation of tougher borrowing conditions B L Premium

SA’s largest sectional title developer, Balwin Properties, says it has been enjoying the benefits of sustained demand for its apartments, but it is eyeing the potential effects of rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine.

The group, valued at R1.6bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday that it recognised revenue from the sale of about 2,960 apartments in its year to end-February, up 16%, though selling prices remained relatively consistent due to a change in the sales mix, with the group watching the potential effects of inflation...