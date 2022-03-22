Stor-Age acquires UK storage group for £59m

Stor-Age Property, the largest listed personal storage provider in SA, says it has agreed to buy privately owned UK storage group Storagebase for £59m (R1.15bn), adding four more properties to its portfolio and bulking up its presence in the southwest of the country.
The four properties have a gross lettable area of 28.100m², and are predominantly modern, purpose-built properties located in Banbury, Wednesbury, Frome and Amesbury...
