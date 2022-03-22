Inospace in R1.25bn last-mile logistics joint venture with Fortress
The partnership is eyeing growing assets to R10bn in the next three years
22 March 2022 - 21:16
Inospace, operator of serviced business and logistics parks in Johannesburg and Cape Town, has partnered with Fortress Reit to unlock growth opportunities in last-mile logistics.
The partnership has launched with 20 industrial properties comprising warehouse, logistics, storage and work space valued at R1.25bn. Fortress contributed 12 multi-let assets to the value of R625m, with Inospace contributing the balance of R590m...
