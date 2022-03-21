Companies / Property No interim distributions for Fortress shareholders Shareholders need to agree on the right mechanism to collapse the current structure, analysts say B L Premium

JSE-listed Fortress Reit will not pay interim distributions to shareholders as resolutions of the proposed amendment to the memorandum of incorporation (MOI) were not passed at the annual general meeting on March 18.

In October 2009, Fortress listed on the JSE with two classes of shares offering investors different risk and reward profiles. Its Fortress A ordinary share (FFA) and Fortress B ordinary share (FFB) have equal voting rights...