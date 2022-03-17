Russian sanctions prompt Raven to ask for suspension from stock exchanges
Property group says the Ukraine war makes it impossible to assess its financial position
17 March 2022 - 14:56
Raven Property Group, a company that invests in warehousing parks in Russia, has requested a suspension of its ordinary and preference shares and trading on the London Stock Exchange effective from March 17 due to the Ukraine-Russia war.
The company said the effects of the war make it impossible to assess its financial position and to inform the market accordingly. It has also asked to be suspended on the JSE, the official list of the International Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange...
