Companies / Property Hyprop's mall performances recover to pre-Covid levels Footfall and retail sales increase as shoppers return

Hyprop Investments CEO Morné Wilken says the effects of the pandemic have reduced with its SA retail performance reaching pre-Covid-19 levels in December 2021.

Wilken told Business Day on Thursday after the release of the company’s interim results that with easing in lockdown restrictions and shoppers returning to the malls, there is an improvement in footfall and retail sales...