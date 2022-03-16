Growthpoint lifts interim dividend but bemoans lack of infrastructure spend
However, Growthpoint’s office market remains difficult, with vacancies rising to a record 21.2%
16 March 2022 - 10:55
UPDATED 16 March 2022 - 19:22
Growthpoint Properties, a bellwether of SA’s commercial real-estate market, reported a 5% increase in its interim dividend to 62c per share on Wednesday, as the operating environment in the retail and industrial sectors gained momentum.
But its office market was still in the doldrums, with vacancies rising to a record 21.2% in the six months to December, from 19.9% as at June 2021...
