Companies / Property Growthpoint lifts interim dividend 5% on gains in retail and industrial sectors However, Growthpoint’s office market remains difficult, with vacancies rising to a record 21.2% B L Premium

Growthpoint Properties, a bellwether of SA’s commercial real-estate market, reported a 5% increase in interim dividend to 62c per share on Wednesday, as the operating environment in the retail and industrial sectors gained momentum.

But its office market was still in the doldrums, with vacancies rising to a record 21.2% in the six months to December, from 19.9% as at June 2021...