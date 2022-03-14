Companies / Property Texton to invest $5m on asset acquisitions in the US The company is targeting multifamily assets provide stable and income-generating returns B L Premium

JSE-listed Texton Property Fund will invest $5m (R75.5m) into acquiring multifamily assets, select industrial, office and hotel investments in the US over a three-year period.

The company said on Monday it had finalised an agreement to partner with technology-enabled real estate manager Cadre Real Estate Investment, to acquire a diversified portfolio of institutional-grade assets...