UK mall owner Hammerson narrows loss as property market recovers from pandemic slump Hammerson, which owns flagship shopping centres including Brent Cross in London and the Bullring in Birmingham, reported a net loss of £429.1m

UK and European mall owner Hammerson narrowed its losses in the year to end-December, pointing to a recovery in the commercial real estate market that was disproportionally affected by lockdown restrictions to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hammerson, which owns flagship shopping centres including Brent Cross in London and the Bullring in Birmingham, reported a narrower net loss of £429.1m from £1.73bn a year earlier...