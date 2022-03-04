Companies / Property

UK mall owner Hammerson narrows loss as property market recovers from pandemic slump

Hammerson, which owns flagship shopping centres including Brent Cross in London and the Bullring in Birmingham, reported a net loss of £429.1m

04 March 2022 - 12:07 Andries Mahlangu

UK and European mall owner Hammerson narrowed its losses in the year to end-December, pointing to a recovery in the commercial real estate market that was disproportionally affected by lockdown restrictions to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hammerson, which owns flagship shopping centres including Brent Cross in London and the Bullring in Birmingham, reported a narrower net loss of £429.1m from £1.73bn a year earlier

