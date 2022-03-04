UK mall owner Hammerson narrows loss as property market recovers from pandemic slump
Hammerson, which owns flagship shopping centres including Brent Cross in London and the Bullring in Birmingham, reported a net loss of £429.1m
04 March 2022 - 12:07
UK and European mall owner Hammerson narrowed its losses in the year to end-December, pointing to a recovery in the commercial real estate market that was disproportionally affected by lockdown restrictions to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hammerson, which owns flagship shopping centres including Brent Cross in London and the Bullring in Birmingham, reported a narrower net loss of £429.1m from £1.73bn a year earlier...
