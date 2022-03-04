Companies / Property Balwin CFO Jonathan Weltman resigns for health reasons Weltman, who joined the group a decade ago, will step down at the end of March and be replaced by group finance manager Jonathan Bigham B L Premium

Balwin Properties, the largest sectional title developer in SA, says CFO Jonathan Weltman will leave the group at the end of March due to health reasons and group finance manager Jonathan Bigham will succeed him.

Weltman, who spearheaded Balwin’s listing on the JSE in 2015, joined the group as financial manager in 2012, playing an instrumental role in putting in place the architecture to support the growth of the business, the group said on Friday...