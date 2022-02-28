Companies / Property Dipula to spend R300m on asset refurbishment and redevelopment The company says revamped assets trade better and attract tenants B L Premium

In the next 12 to 18 months Dipula Income Fund will spend R300m on improving its assets and adding trading space to attract and retain tenants, the company said during its pre-close presentation on Monday.

Dipula owns a diversified portfolio including commuter, township and urban-convenience retail, industrial, office and residential properties...