Companies / Property

Hyprop sells Delta City Mall in Europe for €95m

This follows the recent acquisition of four assets in Eastern Europe

BL Premium
20 February 2022 - 15:59 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed real estate investment trust Hyprop is selling Delta City Mall in Podgorica, Montenegro, for €95m.

The mall was acquired in February 2016 and its valuation in June 2021 was €75m (R1.285bn)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now