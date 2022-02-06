Companies / Property Sareit upbeat over listed property after toughing it out CEOs are cautiously optimistic about the sector’s prospects, saying a growing economy is needed B L Premium

As the economy slowly recovers, the SA Reit Association (Sareit), which promotes the listed property sector, expects to see more consolidations and corporate activity returning to the market.

During its conference held on Thursday, the association painted an optimistic picture of the listed property sector as the industry prepares for a new normal after a challenging two-year environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic...