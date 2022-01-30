Industrial property developer Improvon to keep focus on SA
30 January 2022 - 16:37
Improvon, a specialist property investment company focused on the warehousing and logistics sectors in SA, Zambia and Kenya, says SA will remain a priority location.
In 2017, leading emerging markets investor Actis bought a 50% stake in Improvon, allowing the company to leverage its expertise as a prime logistics developer and Actis’s extensive knowledge of Sub-Saharan Africa real estate...
