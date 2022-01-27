Companies / Property

Vukile Property’s Spanish subsidiary secures strategic stake in peer group

27 January 2022 - 10:20 Andries Mahlangu
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, the El Faro centre in Badajoz. Picture: SUPPLIED
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, the El Faro centre in Badajoz. Picture: SUPPLIED

Vukile Property Fund said on Thursday that its Madrid-listed subsidiary, Castellana Properties Socimi, had acquired a 21.7% shareholding in its market peer, Lar España Real Estate Socimi, for €100m or R1.72bn.

Vukile’s assets, worth R33.4bn, are spread between SA (49%) and Spain (51%).  The Spanish assets are held through its 88%-held subsidiary Castellana, which is the seventh-largest retail landlord in Spain.

The proposed transaction, which will be funded in cash and shares, is set to give Castellana exposure to the entire Spanish peninsula.

Lar España, which has a portfolio of 14 assets offering more than 550,000m² of gross lettable retail area, has a high occupancy rate of 95%, catering to mostly large international and national tenants.

“We strongly believe Lar España is an undervalued stock that is due to re-rate. This makes it a very attractive investment opportunity indeed, and one that we understand well, given the many similarities between Castellana and Lar España,” Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp said in a statement.

The transaction will have an immediate positive effect on Vukile’s funds from operations on a per share basis in the 2022 financial year, the JSE-listed company said.

But the transaction will have a neutral effect on its debt relative to assets, as measured by loan-to-value ratio.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Fairvest banks on its grocery-anchored assets

Property investment company's focus is on shopping centres outside metropolitan areas
Companies
4 months ago

Investors dump mall Reits

Already fragile sentiment towards retail brick-and-mortar investments has been dealt another blow by last week’s civil unrest
Features
6 months ago

Landlords beef up security and close malls as looters run amok

More than 200 retail centres have been damaged since the incarceration of Jacob Zuma
Companies
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen defends sale that ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Shell strikes oil and gas in Namibia, say sources
Companies
3.
Telkom shares see-saw on news of corruption probe
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
SIU pursues billions lost in Telkom forays in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
WATCH | Informal settlements co-design their own ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Vukile considers selling R300m of its new Fairvest shares

Companies / Property

Reit roulette: what to buy

Money & Investing

Vukile Property Fund backs mandatory jabs as it restores interim dividend

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.