Companies / Property

Investec Property Fund to sell three retail warehouses for R271m

The assets are not in alignment with the fund’s long-term strategy

BL Premium
23 January 2022 - 17:59 Denise Mhlanga

Investec Property Fund (IPF) is to sell three retail warehouses, all of which are in locations that are noncore to the fund and do not align with the company’s long-term retail strategy.

The sale is part of its capital recycling, Investec said in a statement on Friday. In the short term, the sale proceeds would be used to pay down debt and further reduce loan-to-value to 37.9%, it said. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now