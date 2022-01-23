Dipula CEO Izak Petersen flags share structure as growth hurdle
Resolving the issue is expected to inject liquidity and enable participation in corporate activity
23 January 2022 - 18:25
Dipula CEO Izak Petersen says though listing in August 2011 the fund has performed well operationally, the A and B share structure, which appeals to investors with different risk appetites, remains a hindrance to growth.
“To inject liquidity, the company needs to do away with a dual share structure,” Petersen told Business Day, adding that there has not been any asset growth through acquisitions in the past three years since the company could not raise capital...
