Stor-Age seeks R550m from shareholders as it looks to build scale

Stor-Age Property, SA’s largest listed personal storage provider, intends to tap shareholders for R550m as it looks to build scale in SA and the UK.

Pricing is yet to be determined for the equity raise, with Stor-Age, valued at R6.33bn on the JSE, also announcing on Thursday it has inked a £37.5m (R782m) deal to buy four self-storage properties in the UK.

Stor-Age has made clear it has been looking to build scale in a property class boosted by certain consumer trends that have accelerated during Covid-19.

Logistics-focused property groups have benefited from the pandemic as the lockdown restrictions drove e-commerce and prompted many companies and businesses to rethink their office needs.

The onset of the pandemic gave rise to new demand drivers for self-storage, including a boost to home improvements and renovations, as well as an increase in the mobility of many employees who are working remotely.

Stor-Age listed in November 2015, 10 years after its formation, and then expanded into the UK by buying Storage King in September 2017.

Since listing, the number of properties in the total portfolio has risen from 24 to 76, with 54 properties in SA and 22 in the UK as of the end of September.

Stor-Age said on Thursday the four properties it intends to buy have a gross lettable area of 12,400m², compared to 449,100 for the group as of the end of September, with 88,500 of this in the UK.

In morning trade on Thursday, Stor-Age’s shares were down 1.34% to R14.68, having risen 6.38% over the past 12 months.

