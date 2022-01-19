Companies / Property Fortress REIT buys land in Poland to build third logistics business But analysts warn that with rising interest rates in Central and Eastern Europe, listed funds should be wary of overpaying for assets B L Premium

JSE-listed Fortress REIT has acquired land to build a third logistics asset in Poland.

Speaking to Business Day on Wednesday, CEO Steven Brown said the outlook for the sector was driven by continued growth in e-commerce and the shift towards a more robust supply chain system by users of these facilities...