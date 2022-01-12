Companies / Property Polish landlord EPP upbeat over retail prospects The company is experiencing high demand for space at its centres due to the economic recovery and returning shoppers B L Premium

The Polish economy’s quick recovery to prepandemic growth levels, growing demand for retail space and low unemployment rates all bode well for retail landlord EPP’s operations.

In a Sens statement released on Wednesday, the company said it continues to benefit from operating in Poland’s resilient and quickly developing economy...