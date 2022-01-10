Companies / Property Texton doubles stake in US-focused Starwood The group has doubled its stake in the US real estate group to $7m, eyeing regular distributions from a group it says has strong management B L Premium

Texton Property Fund has doubled its stake in US-focused Starwood Real Estate Income Trust’s offshore fund to $7m (R111.2m), bolstering its indirect offshore property exposure as the group seeks opportunities in developed markets.

Texton, which owns properties in the UK and SA, said on Monday it was eyeing regular distributions from Starwood, while it has a “strong conviction in the investment themes and sector tailwinds that are supported by a growing US economy.”..