Rebosis admits short-term debt is a worry The company is banking on the successful disposal of its R6.3bn office properties

Though Rebosis Property Fund’s cash flow remains strong, its short-term debt combined with higher than average debt costs is a concern, CEO Otis Tshabalala says.

“We remain confident that the successful conclusion of our disposal transaction will reduce debt sufficiently to negotiate longer debt terms at market-related costs, thus normalising our position,” Tshabalala told Business Day on Monday...