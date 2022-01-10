Rebosis admits short-term debt is a worry
The company is banking on the successful disposal of its R6.3bn office properties
10 January 2022 - 19:28
Though Rebosis Property Fund’s cash flow remains strong, its short-term debt combined with higher than average debt costs is a concern, CEO Otis Tshabalala says.
“We remain confident that the successful conclusion of our disposal transaction will reduce debt sufficiently to negotiate longer debt terms at market-related costs, thus normalising our position,” Tshabalala told Business Day on Monday...
