Reits look forward to refocusing on growth as balance sheets settle
09 January 2022 - 19:35
The R384bn listed property sector is set to improve distributions in 2022 as the Covid-19 relief it has granted tenants wears off and payout ratios rise.
In 2021, the SA listed property index (Sapy) gained the most in nine years, up 25.65%, marking a partial recovery from a slump of 38.61% in 2020 that was the biggest since the index was created in 2004. It took the biggest pounding in early 2020 when Covid-19 first struck, closing down much of the economy and costing the sector billions in rent...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now