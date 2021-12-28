Interest rate increases will also put more pressure on tenants
Women spend more of their income on rent than men, according to index
28 December 2021 - 16:26
Due to the fact that women generally earn less than men, they spent 32.5% of their income on rent compared to 28.3% by men, according to the PayProp Rental Index for the third quarter of 2021.
When combined, housing costs, water, electricity and transport account for about half of income, according to the TPN Credit Bureau...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now