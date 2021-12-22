Rebosis gets more time to prepare group’s particulars for sale of its rental assets

Rebosis Property Fund says the JSE has granted it an extension to finalise the preparation and review of pro forma financial information for the sale of its rental assets.

Shareholders were told in October that full details of the transaction would be set out in the circular with the pro forma financial effects of the transaction. The circular to shareholders is expected to be distributed on or about January 21, Rebosis said in a Sens announcement.

Rebosis is a JSE-listed real estate investment trust with a high quality diversified portfolio of commercial and retail assets, including Baywest Mall in Gqeberha and Forest Hill City in Centurion.

On October 21, the company said that it had with its wholly owned subsidiary Ascension Properties concluded agreements for Ulricraft to buy a portfolio of the rental business from Rebosis as a going concern.