Turnover and foot count improves across its malls, Liberty Two Degrees says

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which owns office and mall assets including Sandton City, Eastgate Shopping Centre and Liberty Midlands Mall, has reported an improvement in turnover and foot count levels across its portfolio.

According to L2D, foot count — widely used measure in the sector to describe the number of customers that enter a store, mall or location — across its malls grew 26% and averaged 95% of 2019 levels between October 2021 and November 2021. L2D said that that was likely to continue into the festive season...