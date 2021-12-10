Companies / Property RMB Holdings’ interim NAV drops on payment of special dividend Investment group says net asset value per share fell 19% in six months to end-September B L Premium

Investment group RMB Holdings (RMH) said on Friday that its net asset value per share dropped 19% to R2.64 in the six months to end-September, as a result of the payment of the special dividend first announced in May.

Excluding the R1.1bn special dividend, the net asset value per share rose 7% during the period, boosted by the rand versus euro exchange rate, which contributed R20m...