Fortress reports 7.6% rise in nine-month revenue from retail portfolio

Revenue from Fortress’s retail portfolio grew 7.6% in the nine months to end-October compared with a year ago, despite the riots in July that affected six of its shopping centres.

Th landlord — which has property in logistics, commuter-orientated retail centres, and industrial and office properties — said tenant turnover was 3.6% higher than in 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The retail portfolio consists of properties in central business districts (CBD), and rural, suburban and township centres.

“Our retail portfolio continues to show its defensiveness in this challenging trading environment with collections not materially different from amounts being billed to tenants, and operations reflecting a more normalised environment,” the company said a statement.

Vacancies within its retail portfolio were at 3.4% as of the end of October 2021, compared with 3.7% in June at the end its financial year.

Overall vacancies have declined to 6.6% from 7.4%, and remain low in the group’s core logistics and retail portfolios.

The logistics portfolio in Central and Eastern Europe logistics is fully let since November 2021. The industrial portfolio vacancy rate has decreased as a result of shorter-term leases being concluded, amid strong demand evident for smaller units in the group’s industrial parks.

The office portfolio represents about 4% of total assets and the bulk of these vacancies is concentrated in two assets; one is under due diligence analysis for conversion into a residential property and lease negotiations are under way for the other.

The company said there was a strong demand from prospective tenants for its logistics parks, with a number of enquiries from large users.

“The drivers of this demand continue to be tenants’ consolidation of existing space, supply-chain efficiencies and ecommerce,” it said.

Fortress has said is looking to bulk up high-end logistics to about two-thirds of its portfolio over the next three to five years.

Its loan to value ratio, which measures the company’s debt relative its assets, stood at 39% at the end of the review period.

The group’s A shares were flat at R12.61 in morning trade on the JSE and have fallen 11% since the beginning of 2021.

Fortress has dual shares to cater to investors’ varying risk profiles. Holders of A shares have a preferential claim to dividends, while B shares receive theirs after distributions to A shares.

