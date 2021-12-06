Companies / Property Industrials Reit continues search for new acquisitions in UK B L Premium

With increasing demand for space in the UK, the specialist multi-let industrial (MLI) property fund Industrials Reit, formerly Stenprop, plans to invest between £100m (R2.1bn) and £125m a year in new asset acquisitions. These will be located close to densely populated urban areas across the UK.

Company CEO Paul Arenson told Business Day that demand has been driven primarily by e-commerce growth as an increasing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and retailers now trade online and require warehouse space for these operations...