Industrials Reit continues search for new acquisitions in UK
06 December 2021 - 20:08
With increasing demand for space in the UK, the specialist multi-let industrial (MLI) property fund Industrials Reit, formerly Stenprop, plans to invest between £100m (R2.1bn) and £125m a year in new asset acquisitions. These will be located close to densely populated urban areas across the UK.
Company CEO Paul Arenson told Business Day that demand has been driven primarily by e-commerce growth as an increasing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and retailers now trade online and require warehouse space for these operations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now