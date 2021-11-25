Growthpoint’s office vacancies hit record high
Office market deteriorates in the three months to end-September
25 November 2021 - 19:44
Growthpoint Properties, a bellwether of SA’s commercial real estate market, said on Thursday the office market deteriorated in the three months to end-September, with vacancies hitting a fresh high at 20.9%.
The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy means that smaller tenants cannot afford their space and need to downsize, Growthpoint said in a statement. Others are reluctant to commit to long-term leases as they are uncertain about their future space requirements or cash flows...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now