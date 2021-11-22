Companies / Property Accelerate Property jumps as it inks deal to sell European property portfolio The group’s shares rose as much as 13% on news it will be selling its retail centres in Austria and Slovakia, valued at €87.4m B L Premium

Shares of Accelerate Property Fund were on track for their best day in just over a month on Monday, after it said it had inked a €87.4m (R1.55bn) deal to sell its European property portfolio.

The proceeds of the sale of the nine retail stores in Austria and Slovakia will be applied to its R6bn debt pile, something the landlord expects to help with a return of the market’s confidence in it...