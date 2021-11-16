Stor-Age upgrades dividend forecast as lockdowns work in its favour
The need for space because of the trend of working and studying from home has driven demand for self-storage
16 November 2021 - 18:25
Stor-Age Property Reit has upwardly revised its dividend forecast for the financial year as the demand for more space at home due to remote working and learning spurred demand for its self-storage facilities, helping its shares book their biggest one day gain in a year.
Its share price ended 6% ahead to R14.79 on the JSE on Tuesday, giving Stor-Age a market valuation of R6.4bn...
