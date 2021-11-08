Redefine tables offer for largest Polish retail landlord EPP

Redefine Properties has tabled an offer to EPP shareholders in which they will swap their shares for Redefine shares in a proposed deal that will result in Poland’s largest retail landlord delisting from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the JSE.

Redefine, SA’s second-largest landlord by assets, already owns an effective 45.5% interest in EPP, which has a portfolio of about €2.2bn.

Redefine shares jumped 8% to R5.20 in early trade on the JSE, while EPP was up 5% to R12.50.

In a statement accompanying its results for the year to end-August, the SA property company said the proposed transition will enable EPP to return to paying dividends in the short term, thus contributing to improved distributable income for Redefine and its shareholders.

“As a controlled entity of Redefine, the market will be provided with a single point of entry into EPP via Redefine, with existing Redefine shareholders benefiting from the diversification of income streams obtained from EPP’s prime Polish retail portfolio held directly and nonprime assets held indirectly via the joint venture arrangements,” Redefine said.

The proposal is under consideration by an independent committee constituted by the EPP board. Shareholders in both companies are to vote regarding the independently verified fair swap ratio, details of which are yet to be released.

Led by CEO Andrew Konig, Redefine managed restore a dividend after a one-year hiatus, reflecting progress in the debt reduction efforts while its retail portfolio showed signs of recovery.

A dividend of 60.12c per share was declared, after none was declared a year ago, due to uncertainty about Covid-19. Real estate investment trusts (Reits), including Redefine, are mandated to pay a minimum of 75% of their distributable income as a dividend each financial year, as long as they pass a liquidity and a solvency test.

The so-called loan-to-value ratio, which measures a company’s debt relative to its assets, improved to 41.6% from 47.9%.

Redefine said foot count at malls are steadily increasing, but is yet to reach pre-Covid-19 levels.

Rental concessions provided to struggling tenants dropped R125.7m from R355.3m. The SA active portfolio vacancy rate decreased during the year to 7.1% from 7.3%.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za