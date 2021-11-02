Companies / Property Octodec cautious on dividend as rental pressure continues B L Premium

Diversified listed property company Octodec Investments will pay a minimum distribution for its 2021 year, saying it is continuing to feel pressure on rentals as SA’s property sector battles to recover from Covid-19 lockdowns.

The group on Tuesday declared a 50c distribution for the year ending-August, half of what it paid in the prior year, reporting a 14.8% fall in distributable profit after tax to R358.4m...