Octodec cautious on dividend as rental pressure continues
02 November 2021 - 09:13
Diversified listed property company Octodec Investments will pay a minimum distribution for its 2021 year, saying it is continuing to feel pressure on rentals as SA’s property sector battles to recover from Covid-19 lockdowns.
The group on Tuesday declared a 50c distribution for the year ending-August, half of what it paid in the prior year, reporting a 14.8% fall in distributable profit after tax to R358.4m...
