Companies / Property

Octodec cautious on dividend as rental pressure continues

BL Premium
02 November 2021 - 09:13 Karl Gernetzky

Diversified listed property company Octodec Investments will pay a minimum distribution for its 2021 year, saying it is continuing to feel pressure on rentals as SA’s property sector battles to recover from Covid-19 lockdowns.

The group on Tuesday declared a 50c distribution for the year ending-August, half of what it paid in the prior year, reporting a 14.8% fall in distributable profit after tax to R358.4m...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now