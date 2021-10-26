Companies / Property Spear says specialisation is paying off as it ups payout ratio B L Premium

Spear Reit, the JSE’s only Western Cape-focused landlord, says its high-quality assets and regional focus are paying off in terms of collections during Covid-19, with the group upping its payout ratio by five percentage points for its half-year to end-August.

The company, which owns a property portfolio comprising of 32 assets worth R4.55bn, upped its interim distribution by 12.66% to 33.06c — a R67m payout — citing the resilience of its assets, tenants and hands-on management...