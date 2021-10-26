Spear says specialisation is paying off as it ups payout ratio
26 October 2021 - 08:33
Spear Reit, the JSE’s only Western Cape-focused landlord, says its high-quality assets and regional focus are paying off in terms of collections during Covid-19, with the group upping its payout ratio by five percentage points for its half-year to end-August.
The company, which owns a property portfolio comprising of 32 assets worth R4.55bn, upped its interim distribution by 12.66% to 33.06c — a R67m payout — citing the resilience of its assets, tenants and hands-on management...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now