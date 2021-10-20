Companies / Property Balwin upbeat over apartment demand as it sharpens green focus B L Premium

SA’s largest sectional title developer, Balwin Properties, aims to be country’s most environmentally friendly developer, the latest company to express its commitment to sustainable business practices as pressure mounts for regulators, customers and investors to burnish their green credentials.

“We are not taking any prisoners with regards to greening,” CEO Steve Brookes said. “We are a leader in green mortgages. Almost every bank is ready to drop their rate by half a percentage point.”..