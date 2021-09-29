Companies / Property Redefine to bolster its online strategy with Quench partnership A pilot project at Kyalami Corner will allow shoppers to buy from multiple stores on a single platform

Redefine Properties, SA’s second-largest locally invested property company by asset size, has partnered with on-demand delivery service Quench to launch a pilot project at its Kyalami Corner shopping centre in Gauteng.

The project, to be launched in December, will allow shoppers to buy from multiple stores in the centre on a single platform, pay for all the purchases in a single transaction and have everything delivered to their home...