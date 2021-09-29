Companies / Property

Fitch downgrades Evergrande as Chinese developer misses another payment

Evergrande sells bank stake for $1.5bn as Beijing prods government-owned firms to purchase debt-laden company’s assets

29 September 2021 - 18:23 Kanishka Singh
The China Evergrande Centre building in Hong Kong, China, September 23 2021. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU
The China Evergrande Centre building in Hong Kong, China, September 23 2021. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday it had downgraded the long-term foreign-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) of debt-laden Chinese home builder Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, Hengda and Tianji.

The downgrades to “C”', from “CC”, reflect that Evergrande is likely to have missed interest payment on its senior unsecured notes and entered the consequent 30-day grace period before nonpayment constitutes an event of default, Fitch said.

Some of Evergrande’s offshore bondholders had not received interest payment by the close of Asia business hours on Wednesday, three people familiar with the matter said, missing its second dollar debt obligation this month.

The cash-strapped company was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5m bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond. It had missed paying $83.5m in coupon last Thursday.

Evergrande’s silence on its offshore payment obligations has left global investors wondering if they will have to swallow large losses when 30-day grace periods end for coupon payments due on September 23 and September 29.

A spokesperson for Evergrande did not have any immediate comment. Reuters was unable to determine whether Evergrande had told bondholders what it planned to do regarding the coupon payment. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Evergrande said it planned to sell 1.75 -billion shares of Shengjing Bank for 9.99-billion yuan ($1.5bn). The shares, representing 19.93% of the issued share capital of the bank, will be transferred for 5.70 yuan apiece to Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment, a state-owned enterprise involving in capital and asset management.

Beijing is prodding government-owned firms and state-backed property developers to purchase some of embattled Evergrande’s assets as the company teeters on the brink of collapse, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters this week.

Reuters 

BlackRock and Bluebay exposed to Evergrande

UBS and Ashmore fuds also retain holdings in Chinese porperty developer's debt
Companies
1 day ago

China’s WeChat clamps down on Evergrande messaging groups

Angry members had discussed claims and organised protests against teetering property developer
Companies
2 hours ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: China’s inability to deal with looming real estate crisis could spark global contagion

The sector needs to shrink but it is unlikely authorities can deliver the soft landing they have been attempting for the better part of a decade
Opinion
1 day ago

China steps up oversight of Evergrande property projects

Special custodian accounts meant to ensure struggling developer completes projects
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nedbank chair Vassi Naidoo remembered for his ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Steinhoff case faces delays in race for settlement
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Pandemic and unrest lever Barloworld into exiting ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Naspers weighs mandatory jabs for SA staff
Companies
5.
IDC targets R8bn in new renewable projects
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

WATCH: Evergrande crisis ensnares global markets

Companies

China’s Evergrande debacle is no ‘Lehman moment’, say analysts

Companies / Property

Bitcoin and ether fall as market sell-off over Evergrande widens

Markets

China's Evergrande shares slump to 11-year lows on growing default fears

Companies

Evergrande debt restructuring is almost unavoidable

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.