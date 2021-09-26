Companies / Property EPP sees return of pre-Covid-19 expenditure levels B L Premium

Poland’s largest retail landlord EPP says retail spend across its portfolio was gradually returning to pre-Covid-19 levels after most lockdown restrictions in the central European country were lifted in May, allowing Polish customers greater freedom to shop around at brick-and-mortar stores.

The return of customers to shopping centres is reflected in higher than pre-pandemic turnover levels. In the months without trading limitations (February and May to July), tenants’ sales exceeded those in the corresponding months of 2019 by 4% on average. At the same time, footfalls at EPP’s shopping centres were steadily growing. In August, shopper numbers in 2021 reached 84% of 2019 levels, confirming the optimistic consumer sentiment...