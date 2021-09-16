SA Corporate Real Estate set to get nearly R600m insurance payout for riots
The state insurer has accepted the group’s initial claim in principle, and recently told parliament that total claims had reached R22bn
16 September 2021 - 08:32
SA Corporate Real Estate, which owns retail, residential and industrial properties, says state insurer the SA Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) has accepted its initial R558.2m claim for riot damage.
The settlement represents about half of the net property income the group generated in its year to end-December, when it had 188 properties, worth R16bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now