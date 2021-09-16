Companies / Property SA Corporate Real Estate set to get nearly R600m insurance payout for riots The state insurer has accepted the group’s initial claim in principle, and recently told parliament that total claims had reached R22bn B L Premium

SA Corporate Real Estate, which owns retail, residential and industrial properties, says state insurer the SA Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) has accepted its initial R558.2m claim for riot damage.

The settlement represents about half of the net property income the group generated in its year to end-December, when it had 188 properties, worth R16bn...