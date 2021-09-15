Growthpoint says almost 20% of its office space is empty

Growthpoint Properties, which is regarded as a bellwether of the SA commercial property market thanks to the size of its portfolio that straddles the retail, office, industrial and other sectors, continued to feel the pinch of the Covid-19 pandemic in the year to end-June, though the impact varied across the portfolio.

Office vacancies stood at 19.9% in the 12-month period, up from 15.4% a year earlier as working from home took a firmer grip on the market. But it remains to be seen whether the hybrid work model will remain as strong in the post-pandemic world.

Momentum Metropolitan, SA’s fourth biggest insurer, said last week it was looking to reduce office space, joining banks that have were physical branches even before the pandemic. The office market has been battling oversupply for years.

Growthpoint’s office portfolio consists of 166 properties including high- and low-rise offices, office parks, and office warehouses, as well as mixed-use properties comprising office and retail.

The company, which directly owns 423 properties in SA valued at R68.8bn, offered retail tenants combined rental relief of R230.4m in the review period. While that is down from R436.3m a year earlier — which suggests that retail spend was improving from a very low base — vacancies in the segment ticked up 6.2% from 5.51%.

“Our tenants have continued to be impacted as SA has moved through the various lockdown levels and in particular by the restrictions on alcohol sales and curfews imposed as a result of both the second and third wave,” CEO Norbert Sasse said in a statement. Restaurants, gyms and cinemas were the worst affected.

Growthpoint also jointly owns V&A Waterfront precinct with the Public Investment Corporation, the state-owned asset manager. V&A’s share of distributable income dropped 40% to R364.9m in the 12 months ended June, as local and international tourist numbers plunged.

The distributable income per share on a group level slipped 19.1% to 148.1c, while annualised net rental fell to R8.98bn from R11.08bn a year earlier.

Growthpoint’s offshore assets include a 62.2% stake of Australian Stock Exchange-listed Growthpoint Properties Australia, which owns 55 properties valued at R49.5bn; and a 52.1% interest in London-listed Capital & Regional Plc, which owns seven properties in the UK valued at R10.5bn.

It also owns 29.3% of London-listed Globalworth Real Estate Investments.