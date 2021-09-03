Companies / Property Stenprop on track for being pure multi-let play after £55m sale of Trafalgar Court Sale of the office building brings the composition of multi-let assets in its portfolio to more than 90%, with £45m left of other assets to sell B L Premium

Landlord Stenprop, which is selling off assets in mainland Europe as it fully commits to UK multi-let industrial (MLI) assets, says its completed the £55m (R1.1bn) sale of its Trafalgar Court office building Guernsey office.

The sale brings the composition of MLI assets in the group’s portfolio to 92%, from 83%, with £45m of other assets left to sell...